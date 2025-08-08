All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence attacks Russian air defence brigade on Russian soil, source says at least dozen soldiers killed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 August 2025, 17:35
Emblem of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Stock photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) carried out a special operation in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on Friday 8 August, resulting in at least a dozen Russian service members being wiped out.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence

Details: The source said that DIU attacked a military unit belonging to the 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade in the settlement of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Krai on the morning of 8 August.

Two explosions were heard near the checkpoint of the military unit, resulting in the death of at least 12 service members and leaving dozens of soldiers injured and equipment destroyed, the source said.

Local media and channels reported two explosions in Afipsky, while local secret services blocked the area and imposed an "anti-terrorist operation" regime. Ambulances and emergency and special service vehicles gathered at the scene.

Meanwhile, to cover up the sabotage at the military unit, Russian media circulated claims that the explosions were caused by faulty gas-cylinder equipment in a vehicle. Furthermore, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is reportedly trying to erase mentions of the incident from mainstream and social media, the Ukrainska Pravda source added.

For reference: The 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, which was attacked in the special operation, is involved in Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Background: On 7 August, the Ukrainian defence forces confirmed a successful strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

