All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin sends award to CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine via Trump's envoy Witkoff

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 August 2025, 05:47
Putin sends award to CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine via Trump's envoy Witkoff
Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has given an award intended for a senior CIA official whose son was killed fighting on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Source: CBS News, citing sources familiar with the situation

Details: The CBS News sources reported that during his visit to Russia on 6 August, Witkoff received from Putin an Order of Lenin which was to be passed on to Juliane Gallina, the CIA's Deputy Director for Digital Innovation. Her 21-year-old son, Michael Gloss, was killed in 2024 fighting as part of the Russian armed forces against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The gesture by Putin, known for mind games and attempts to expose adversaries' points of weakness, was likely meant to raise unhelpful questions and highlight that a CIA official's son fought for Russia in the war."

Details: Meanwhile, two sources stressed there are no signs that Gloss was recruited by the Russian government and that the Kremlin was probably unaware of his family ties when repatriating the body.

Background: At the end of April, the CIA officially confirmed the death of 21-year-old Michael Gloss. In 2024, he posted a photo from Red Square in Moscow with a caption expressing support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinUSARussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
Russians attack minibus in Kherson suburbs: two people killed, sixteen injured – photo
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
Senior officials from US, Ukraine and EU to meet in UK ahead of Trump-Putin summit – Axios
Trump: There should be territory swap in the interests of both Ukraine and Russia
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
All News
Putin
Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin
Zelenskyy may join Putin-Trump summit on 15 August – CBS News
Trump and Putin to meet in Alaska on 15 August
RECENT NEWS
11:19
Number of injured in overnight attack on Chuhuiv rises to six, including child
10:47
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
10:18
Canada supports lowering price cap on Russian oil
10:10
Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin
09:53
Russians attack minibus in Kherson suburbs: two people killed, sixteen injured – photo
09:44
Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 47 drones and missiles: air defence downs 16 UAVs and Iskander-K cruise missile
09:08
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
08:30
Pokrovsk front sees over 45 combat clashes out of 163 over past day - Ukraine's General Staff
07:37
Russian missile strike on Dnipro: three people injured, buildings and cars damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: