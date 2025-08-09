Putin sends award to CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine via Trump's envoy Witkoff

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has given an award intended for a senior CIA official whose son was killed fighting on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Source: CBS News, citing sources familiar with the situation

Details: The CBS News sources reported that during his visit to Russia on 6 August, Witkoff received from Putin an Order of Lenin which was to be passed on to Juliane Gallina, the CIA's Deputy Director for Digital Innovation. Her 21-year-old son, Michael Gloss, was killed in 2024 fighting as part of the Russian armed forces against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The gesture by Putin, known for mind games and attempts to expose adversaries' points of weakness, was likely meant to raise unhelpful questions and highlight that a CIA official's son fought for Russia in the war."

Details: Meanwhile, two sources stressed there are no signs that Gloss was recruited by the Russian government and that the Kremlin was probably unaware of his family ties when repatriating the body.

Background: At the end of April, the CIA officially confirmed the death of 21-year-old Michael Gloss. In 2024, he posted a photo from Red Square in Moscow with a caption expressing support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!