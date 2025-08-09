All Sections
Number of injured in overnight attack on Chuhuiv rises to six, including child

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 11:19
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops launched a drone attack on Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the night of 8-9 August, injuring six people, including a child.

Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Drones hit a four-storey residential building in the village of Kluhino-Bashkyrivka in the Chuhuiv district, causing a fire in the apartments. A total of six people were injured, including one child.

Background: Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported that two people were injured in the Russian attack on the night of 8-9 August.

Kharkiv OblastcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Kharkiv Oblast
Two people injured in Russian drone strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast
Five people injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
49-year-old man triggers Russian landmine while mowing grass in Kharkiv Oblast
