Number of injured in overnight attack on Chuhuiv rises to six, including child

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops launched a drone attack on Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the night of 8-9 August, injuring six people, including a child.

Source: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Drones hit a four-storey residential building in the village of Kluhino-Bashkyrivka in the Chuhuiv district, causing a fire in the apartments. A total of six people were injured, including one child.

Background: Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported that two people were injured in the Russian attack on the night of 8-9 August.

