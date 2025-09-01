All Sections
Drones hit power substation in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – photos

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 September 2025, 03:38
Drones hit power substation in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – photos
Fire. Photo: Exilenova+ Telegram channel

Drones struck the Kropotkin power substation in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 31 August-1 September.

Source: Astra and other Telegram channels

Quote from Astra: "Early reports from local residents indicate that a power substation near the railway is on fire after a UAV attack on Kropotkin."

Details: Telegram channels reported that the 330 kV Kropotkin power substation had been hit by UAVs overnight.

This facility, according to social media reports, supplied electricity to the regional power system and Krasnodar Krai's key railway communications.

Updated: Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters later confirmed the information about the fire at the Kropotkin substation.

