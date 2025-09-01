All Sections
Bulgaria has provided a third of EU weapons for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 September 2025, 04:44
Bulgaria has provided a third of EU weapons for Ukraine – von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that Bulgaria has supplied a third of the weapons the EU has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: the Bulgarian BGNES News Agency citing von der Leyen during a visit to Bulgaria

Details: Von der Leyen said Bulgaria "has an exceptionally strong tradition in the defence industry".

Quote: "Here, you produce large quantities of ammunition and explosives that support Ukraine and its fight for freedom. 

Since the beginning of the war, one third of the weapons used by Ukraine have come from Bulgaria."

Details: Von der Leyen emphasised that "Putin has not changed and will not change". She believes the Kremlin leader can only be influenced by measures aimed at weakening Russia's military potential.

Quote: "As Ukraine's defence capabilities strengthen, we must also take greater responsibility for our own defence, and to improve our readiness, we must actively move forward at the European level, above all for financial support."

Details: Von der Leyen added that production capacity in Bulgaria is expected to increase to 2 million shells by the end of 2025.

Quote: "You plan to expand the production of ammunition that meets NATO standards. This new production will create over 1,000 jobs here in the region, which means sustainable growth here."

Details: BGNES noted that two Rheinmetall plants will be built in Bulgaria, one of which will be based at VMZ.

Background: Von der Leyen has warned about the risks that Russia poses to Europe, stressing the importance of securing the EU’s eastern borders.

