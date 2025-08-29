Von der Leyen calls Putin a predator and warns of risks for EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned about the risks that Russia poses to Europe, stressing the importance of securing the EU’s eastern borders.

Source: The Guardian quoting Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Latvia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking alongside Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, von der Leyen said that "Europe is only safe if the eastern border is safe".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The risks your country and the other Baltic states warned us about, unfortunately, have materialised. Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is now in its fourth year, Putin is a predator, Putin’s proxies have been targeting our societies for years with hybrid attacks, with cyber-attacks, [and] the weaponising of migrants is another example."

Details: Von der Leyen stressed that the entire European Union "needs to understand that it is important to work on readiness, immediate readiness" to respond to growing risks and threats.

She noted that this includes ensuring financial flexibility for EU member states to "invest in their own defence" and the need to consider joint procurement across Europe.

The president added that the EU must also continue strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces to turn them into "a steel porcupine, undigestible for potential invaders".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!