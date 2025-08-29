All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Von der Leyen calls Putin a predator and warns of risks for EU

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 August 2025, 15:36
Von der Leyen calls Putin a predator and warns of risks for EU
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned about the risks that Russia poses to Europe, stressing the importance of securing the EU’s eastern borders.

Source: The Guardian quoting Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Latvia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking alongside Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, von der Leyen said that "Europe is only safe if the eastern border is safe".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The risks your country and the other Baltic states warned us about, unfortunately, have materialised. Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is now in its fourth year, Putin is a predator, Putin’s proxies have been targeting our societies for years with hybrid attacks, with cyber-attacks, [and] the weaponising of migrants is another example."

Details: Von der Leyen stressed that the entire European Union "needs to understand that it is important to work on readiness, immediate readiness" to respond to growing risks and threats.

She noted that this includes ensuring financial flexibility for EU member states to "invest in their own defence" and the need to consider joint procurement across Europe.

The president added that the EU must also continue strengthening the Ukrainian Armed Forces to turn them into "a steel porcupine, undigestible for potential invaders".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

European CommissionwarPutinEU
Advertisement:
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
European Commission
European Commission wants to channel €200 billion of frozen Russian assets into Ukraine's recovery – Politico
European Commission comments on Poland's plans to reduce payments and medical aid for refugees from Ukraine
European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
21:23
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: