New Diia.AI tool brings artificial intelligence help to Ukraine's e-government portal

On 1 September, Diia.AI became operational on the Diia portal, Ukraine’s online platform for accessing government services.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation

Details: Fedorov noted that Ukraine is the first country in the world to use AI to help provide public services.

Advertisement:

"Today we launched Diia.AI on the Diia portal. This is the world’s first state-run AI agent which not only answers your questions but also provides services directly in a live chat. It will soon be available in the mobile app as well," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov said Diia.AI can:

Provide services

In the chat, users can access their first service – an income certificate. Typing "I need an income certificate" will make it appear in their Diia account. Five more services will be available through Diia.AI very soon. Explain services in Diia

Questions like "How do I register as a sole trader?" or "What is the Baby Package?" can now be answered directly by Diia.AI – no need to google or search the portal. Suggest services based on your situation

For example, if your house has been damaged, Diia.AI will immediately suggest the eRecovery programme and provide instructions on how to obtain compensation from the state.

"At the moment Diia.AI is working in open beta testing mode. We’ll continue to train it so that it responds to requests faster and more accurately. To do this, we need your feedback, so please test it, give it likes or dislikes, and leave comments directly in the chat," Fedorov said.

He emphasised that Ukraine’s mission is to be one of the world’s top three countries in terms of AI development and integration in the public sector by 2030.

Previously: At the end of August, Fedorov reported that six new services would soon be available in the Diia mobile app.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!