All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

New Diia.AI tool brings artificial intelligence help to Ukraine's e-government portal

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 1 September 2025, 16:44
New Diia.AI tool brings artificial intelligence help to Ukraine's e-government portal

On 1 September, Diia.AI became operational on the Diia portal, Ukraine’s online platform for accessing government services.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation

Details: Fedorov noted that Ukraine is the first country in the world to use AI to help provide public services.

Advertisement:

"Today we launched Diia.AI on the Diia portal. This is the world’s first state-run AI agent which not only answers your questions but also provides services directly in a live chat. It will soon be available in the mobile app as well," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov said Diia.AI can:

  1. Provide services
    In the chat, users can access their first service – an income certificate. Typing "I need an income certificate" will make it appear in their Diia account. Five more services will be available through Diia.AI very soon.
  2. Explain services in Diia
    Questions like "How do I register as a sole trader?" or "What is the Baby Package?" can now be answered directly by Diia.AI – no need to google or search the portal.
  3. Suggest services based on your situation
    For example, if your house has been damaged, Diia.AI will immediately suggest the eRecovery programme and provide instructions on how to obtain compensation from the state.

"At the moment Diia.AI is working in open beta testing mode. We’ll continue to train it so that it responds to requests faster and more accurately. To do this, we need your feedback, so please test it, give it likes or dislikes, and leave comments directly in the chat," Fedorov said.

He emphasised that Ukraine’s mission is to be one of the world’s top three countries in terms of AI development and integration in the public sector by 2030.

Previously: At the end of August, Fedorov reported that six new services would soon be available in the Diia mobile app.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Fedorov
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
Macron's office confirms Coalition of the Willing will meet in Paris on 4 September
New Diia.AI tool brings artificial intelligence help to Ukraine's e-government portal
Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat becomes third Ukrainian player at Girona FC
All News
Fedorov
Ukraine's defence minister and deputy PM discuss scaling up interceptor drones for defence
Ukraine's Armed Forces have new combat robotic system with large-calibre machine gun – photo
Guided munitions and drone swarms: combat technologies tested at Brave1 training ground in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Slovak PM says he will meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in China
20:03
Ukrainian JET Company unveils new bomber drone featuring eight payload pods – photos
19:32
No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
19:07
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
18:53
Kremlin has failed to portray world as divided on aggression against Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
18:37
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
18:17
Ukraine serves Chechen leader with notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering use of prisoners as human shield
17:26
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
17:22
Putin's losing his lying skills: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman assesses Putin's speech at Tianjin SCO
17:18
Serbia has a chance for success: what could bring an end to Vučić’s authoritarian rule
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: