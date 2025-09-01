Macron's office confirms Coalition of the Willing will meet in Paris on 4 September

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in a hybrid format on 4 September in Paris.

Source: European Pravda, citing a source in the Élysée Palace

Details: A Coalition of the Willing meeting to support Ukraine is scheduled to take place in Paris on 4 September, co-chaired by Macron and Starmer.

Advertisement:

"I can confirm that there will be a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing (in hybrid format) in Paris on Thursday," a source told European Pravda.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join European leaders gathering in Paris on Thursday to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, Macron said that after important preparatory work at the level of chiefs of staff, the contributions of each country to potential security guarantees for Ukraine were determined. The Coalition of the Willing will gather at the leaders’ level to discuss these decisions.

Some participants will attend the Paris meeting in person, while others will join online.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!