Ukraine serves Chechen leader with notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering use of prisoners as human shield

Monday, 1 September 2025, 18:17
Ukraine serves Chechen leader with notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering use of prisoners as human shield
Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has served Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov with an in-absentia notice of suspicion for war crimes against Ukrainian soldiers. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: SSU investigators have found that during an address to Russian propagandists, Kadyrov said that he had instructed his subordinates not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner but to shoot them on the battlefield. He also ordered that captured Ukrainian defenders held in Chechnya be placed on the roofs of military facilities in the Chechen capital of Grozny and used as a human shield against Ukrainian drones.

Quote from SSU: "Such remarks by the suspect constitute violations of the laws and customs of war applicable in armed conflict under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. 

On the basis of new evidence, SSU investigators have served Kadyrov with a notice of suspicion in absentia under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes)."

Background:

