Ukraine serves Chechen leader with notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering use of prisoners as human shield
The Security Service of Ukraine has served Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov with an in-absentia notice of suspicion for war crimes against Ukrainian soldiers. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]
Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Details: SSU investigators have found that during an address to Russian propagandists, Kadyrov said that he had instructed his subordinates not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner but to shoot them on the battlefield. He also ordered that captured Ukrainian defenders held in Chechnya be placed on the roofs of military facilities in the Chechen capital of Grozny and used as a human shield against Ukrainian drones.
Quote from SSU: "Such remarks by the suspect constitute violations of the laws and customs of war applicable in armed conflict under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
On the basis of new evidence, SSU investigators have served Kadyrov with a notice of suspicion in absentia under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes)."
Background:
- In August 2024, I Want to Live (Hochu Zhit), a project run by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, released a video of Russian prisoners of war who say they are from the Chechen city of Grozny. According to the project, they were captured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- On 30 October 2024, Kadyrov announced that he had ordered commanders of the Akhmat, a Chechen armed formation fighting on Russia’s side, not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner anymore.
- On 15 September 2024, Akhmat commander Apti Alaudinov refused to swap Chechen prisoners of war in Ukrainian captivity, advising them to "wash off their shame with blood" and be slaughtered instead.
- On 2 November 2024, Kadyrov announced that he had lifted his previous order for fighters from the Akhmat not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.
- On 4 December 2024, the Chechen ruler visited Ukrainian prisoners of war and threatened to use them as a human shield against drones attacking the republic.
- Back in September 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine declared Ramzan Kadyrov wanted.
