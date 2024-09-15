All Sections
Akhmat commander refuses to swap captured Chechens: "They don't deserve to live"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 15:53
Akhmat commander refuses to swap captured Chechens: They don't deserve to live
Alaudinov. Photo: TASS

Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Akhmat, a Chechen armed formation fighting on Russia’s side, is refusing to exchange Chechen prisoners of war in Ukrainian captivity, advising them to "wash off their shame with blood" and be slaughtered instead.

Source: Alaudinov on social media

Details: Alaudinov was responding to an appeal from his brother Kadyrovites, who were pleading to be released from captivity. [Kadyrovites are Chechen troops loyal to the country's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov – ed.]

He delivered a lengthy tirade about the disgrace of surrendering for Chechens, finishing up by advising them "to take a pen or a nail, pounce on someone," and do all they could to die fighting and "end their lives like men".

Quote: "Why do you think anyone should release you from captivity? I can free anyone in captivity, but not Chechens who surrendered voluntarily. To me, they do not exist. I don't care what you do with them; you can have them. I don't consider myself responsible for them because they've strayed from the divine path.

For generations, Chechens have held capitulation to be the worst dishonour. I have absolutely no respect for you...

I don’t believe you deserve to live at all. It amazes me how you expect to live [with yourselves] after putting your hands up and surrendering like girls."

