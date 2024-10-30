All Sections
Chechen leader claims Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in drone attack on university in Chechnya

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 October 2024, 09:49
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed that Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held at a university in Chechnya which he said was attacked by a drone on 29 October, and had been killed in the attack. Kadyrov has also said that he had ordered his military commanders to no longer take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

Source: Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram

Quote: "As I said before, there are no casualties on our side as a result of the attack. But there are [casualties] among Ukrainian prisoners of war. Up to 10 Ukrainian prisoners of war are held at each strategic facility in [Chechnya], including the Russian Special Forces University.

In an effort to damage us, Kyiv killed its own soldiers. From now on, Ukraine has to realise that such attacks first and foremost harm its own citizens.

Details: Kadyrov also said that he has ordered his military commanders to no longer take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner: "I ordered the commanders who are fighting on the frontline to not take prisoners. To kill [enemy forces] and to step up the fighting."

Background: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said that the Russian Special Forces University in the city of Gudermes in Chechnya was attacked by a drone on 29 October.

