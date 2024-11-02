All Sections
Chechen leader changes his mind about not taking Ukrainian soldiers prisoner

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 November 2024, 17:11
Chechen leader changes his mind about not taking Ukrainian soldiers prisoner
Ramzan Kadyrov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ramzan Kadyrov, ruler of Russia's Chechnya, has announced that he has lifted his previous order for fighters from the Akhmat, a Chechen armed formation fighting on Russia’s side, not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: Kadyrov claimed that he had received over 2,000 letters from Ukrainian residents over the past few days asking him to cancel the order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

According to him, such letters were written by "both women whose loved ones have been drafted and men who are on the front line not by choice."

Quote: "I am answering all the applicants here, in my official channel: the order given to the Akhmat earlier 'not to take prisoners' has been revoked."

Background:

  • On 30 October, Kadyrov announced that he had ordered Akhmat commanders not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner anymore.
  • On 15 September, Akhmat commander Apti Alaudinov refused to swap Chechen prisoners of war in Ukrainian captivity, advising them to "wash off their shame with blood" and be slaughtered instead.

