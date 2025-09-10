All Sections
Geography expands: petrol shortage in Russia affects 20 regions after Ukrainian drone attacks

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 10 September 2025, 15:53
Geography expands: petrol shortage in Russia affects 20 regions after Ukrainian drone attacks
Photo: TASS

Ten more Russian regions have been hit by the petrol shortage that spread in Transbaikalia, Primorye, the Kuril Islands and temporarily occupied Crimea in late August.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing data from the independent fuel union of the Russian Federation

Details: Currently, fuel shortages are also being felt in the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Penza, Rostov and Astrakhan Oblasts, as well as in Kalmykia and Tatarstan. Fuel supply disruptions have also been reported in Amur, Magadan and Sakhalin oblasts, Khabarovsk Krai, Yakutia, the Jewish Autonomous Oblast and Chukotka.

Due to problems with shipments of A-92 and A-95 petrol, some independent petrol stations in the regions have temporarily closed or are operating irregularly.

"Initially, the fuel shortage was localised, but now we can say that it is spreading: more and more regions of Russia are facing shortages," said Dmitry Tortev, a member of the expert council of the State Duma's competition protection committee.

He noted that the shortage, which was initially recorded in remote regions, is gradually spreading across the European part of Russia.

Background: The fuel crisis that engulfed Russia after drone strikes on the largest oil refineries has reached the occupied territories of Ukraine.

