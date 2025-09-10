All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

20-year-old man brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories and reunited with his sister

Tatiana BugayenkoWednesday, 10 September 2025, 16:27
20-year-old man brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories and reunited with his sister
The young man is now in territory controlled by Ukraine. Stock photo: Shablovskyistock/Depositphotos

A 20-year-old young man has been brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories. The young man finally met his sister, who had escaped from occupation.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: The young man lived in a village that came under Russian occupation in the early days of the full-scale invasion. Since then, his family's life has been one of constant pressure and humiliation, according to human rights activists.

Advertisement:

"The occupiers forced them to apply for Russian passports and other documents, threatening them with punishment. To obtain the documents, the family was forced to travel to Crimea several times, where they felt defenceless against the lawlessness," the statement said.

The boy's sister managed to escape to territory controlled by Ukraine. It was becoming increasingly dangerous for the young man to remain under occupation: there was less and less freedom, and the threat of mobilisation was growing.

"During one of his trips to Crimea, he saw how the Russians were destroying historical monuments and turning them into distorted copies. Then he realised that staying there meant losing not only his freedom but also his own identity," the volunteers say.

Thanks to the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and the Humanity initiative, the young man took a difficult but safe route and was able to leave the occupied territories. Today, he is with his sister in Ukraine, where he is receiving the necessary assistance.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine returned a large group of children who had lived under occupation for more than three years from the occupied territories. There, they had to endure oppression, coercion and the imposition of Russian propaganda.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupation
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
occupation
IAEA reports "serious safety risks" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Five times more land regained than lost on Pokrovsk front in August, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Russia imposes political propaganda on Ukrainian children in occupied territories – UK Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: