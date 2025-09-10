All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 10 September 2025, 18:05
Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Smoke. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Two Russian first-person view (FPV) drones struck an energy facility in a frontline city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 10 September.

Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Details: The company reported that no power engineers were injured as they were in shelters during the attack.

Advertisement:

Another FPV drone later hit a repair team’s vehicle, damaging a bucket truck.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 6 August, a DTEK crew was attacked by Russian FPV drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused power equipment to catch fire, but no workers were injured.
  • On 29 August, one of DTEK’s service vehicles was struck by a Russian drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during emergency repair works in a frontline area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warattackenergy
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Moscow comments on appearance of Russian drones over Poland
German defence minister says there is constant threat from Russia
Drone falls on house in Poland near border with Belarus
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: