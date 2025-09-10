Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Two Russian first-person view (FPV) drones struck an energy facility in a frontline city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 10 September.

Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Details: The company reported that no power engineers were injured as they were in shelters during the attack.

Another FPV drone later hit a repair team’s vehicle, damaging a bucket truck.

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, a DTEK crew was attacked by Russian FPV drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused power equipment to catch fire, but no workers were injured.

On 29 August, one of DTEK’s service vehicles was struck by a Russian drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during emergency repair works in a frontline area.

