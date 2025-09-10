Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 18:05
Two Russian first-person view (FPV) drones struck an energy facility in a frontline city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 10 September.
Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine
Details: The company reported that no power engineers were injured as they were in shelters during the attack.
Another FPV drone later hit a repair team’s vehicle, damaging a bucket truck.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, a DTEK crew was attacked by Russian FPV drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused power equipment to catch fire, but no workers were injured.
- On 29 August, one of DTEK’s service vehicles was struck by a Russian drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during emergency repair works in a frontline area.
