Russian Gerbera drones reach Poland due to additional fuel tanks

Russian Gerbera drones shot down in Poland on the night of 9-10 September were fitted with additional fuel tanks.

Source: a military analyst known as Colonel GSh

Details: The analyst explained that these drones had a non-standard configuration: in addition to the main tank in the tail section, they carried another fuel tank in the nose. This modification extended their range beyond the standard 700 km, enabling them to penetrate Polish territory via Belarus.

Advertisement:

The Russian Ministry of Defence had earlier claimed it did not intend to strike targets in Poland and denied that the drones were capable of reaching its borders.

The Gerbera is a multifunctional Russian drone resembling the Shahed and has a speed of around 160 km/h. It can be used for strike and reconnaissance missions, as well as for relay or decoy purposes. It was previously reported that Russia deploys four different Shahed-type variants against Ukraine, one of which is the Gerbera.

Background: During the combined Russian air attack on the night of 9-10 September, nearly 100 drones were downed over Kyiv Oblast thanks to Ukrainian interceptor drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!