Finnish president honours fallen Ukrainian defenders in Kyiv

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have honoured the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders in Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president published a photo with Stubb near the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

"With gratitude and respect, we honor the memory of every fallen warrior. Eternal and bright remembrance to all those who were killed defending our independence and our people," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background:

On Thursday 11 September, Stubb arrived in Ukraine for an official visit.

The Finnish president’s office confirmed that Stubb will discuss with Zelenskyy the situation on the ground, efforts to halt Russia’s illegal war of aggression, and Helsinki’s continued support.

They noted that Finland is shaping new security measures as part of the Coalition of the Willing.

Stubb previously said that Russia is using its typical tactics in negotiations, pressing for unrealistic demands.

