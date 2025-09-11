All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Finnish president honours fallen Ukrainian defenders in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 11 September 2025, 14:06
Finnish president honours fallen Ukrainian defenders in Kyiv
Alexander Stubb and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have honoured the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders in Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president published a photo with Stubb near the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv. 

Advertisement:

"With gratitude and respect, we honor the memory of every fallen warrior. Eternal and bright remembrance to all those who were killed defending our independence and our people," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background: 

  • On Thursday 11 September, Stubb arrived in Ukraine for an official visit. 
  • The Finnish president’s office confirmed that Stubb will discuss with Zelenskyy the situation on the ground, efforts to halt Russia’s illegal war of aggression, and Helsinki’s continued support. 
  • They noted that Finland is shaping new security measures as part of the Coalition of the Willing.
  • Stubb previously said that Russia is using its typical tactics in negotiations, pressing for unrealistic demands.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FinlandKyiv
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Finland
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Finland to discuss format of security guarantees for Ukraine with parliament
Lithuania to join Finland's initiative to develop shelter network in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: