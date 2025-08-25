All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Finnish president: Russia is using typical negotiating tactics by demanding the impossible

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 25 August 2025, 08:33
Finnish president: Russia is using typical negotiating tactics by demanding the impossible
Alexander Stubb. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Finland Alexander Stubb believes that in the current negotiations to end the war, Russia is deliberately putting forward demands that cannot be accepted.

Source: Stubb in an interview on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Finnish president stated that the Kremlin is pursuing "typical Russian negotiating tactics".

Advertisement:

"You say one thing in the beginning, and then you start retracting. It happens all the time," the Finnish president said.

Speaking on the US TV channel, Stubb stressed that it is very important for an American audience to understand what Russia’s territorial demands amount to.

Quote: "If you take what Putin is asking from Ukraine and juxtapose that to the United States, it's a little bit like the US giving up Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, even Maryland and creating some kind of superhighway through which you can attack New York. So it is pretty much a no-go. He knows it, but he keeps on demanding it." 

More details: Stubb also pointed out that Russia has been trying to seize the whole of Donbas since 2014 and still has not managed it.

"He [Putin – ed.] has 75% of it, but it has taken 12 years, and 50% of that came straight at the beginning. So he's really advancing just a tiny bit at a time," the president of Finland emphasised.

Background: Earlier, media outlets reported that during the 18 August talks at the White House, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders compared handing over part of Donetsk Oblast to Russia with the US having to give up part of Florida – and this analogy left an impression on the US president.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FinlandRussianegotiations
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
All News
Finland
Finnish president believes in Trump's power to force Russia into peace
Finnish president says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting "highly unlikely" in near future
Majority of Finnish citizens support security guarantees for Ukraine – survey
RECENT NEWS
12:30
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
11:40
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
11:31
Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source
11:24
Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list
10:57
Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
10:38
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo
10:24
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
09:45
Oil prices react to Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities
09:16
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: