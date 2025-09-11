President of Finland arrives in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has arrived in Ukraine for an official visit on 11 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha reported that he and Ukrainian President's Office Head Andrii Yermak welcomed the Finnish leader at Kyiv’s central railway station.

According to Sybiha, the meeting between Stubb and Zelenskyy will focus on Europe’s security, Ukraine’s path to integration, tightening transatlantic pressure on Moscow, and steps towards a sustainable peace.

Quote: "We are grateful to Finland for its steadfast support, leadership in the OSCE, and principled position. We value President Stubb’s personal efforts and commitment."

The Finnish president’s office confirmed that Stubb will discuss with Zelenskyy the situation on the ground, efforts to halt Russia’s illegal war of aggression, and Helsinki’s continued support. They noted that Finland is shaping new security measures as part of the Coalition of the Willing.

Stubb has been closely involved in European discussions with US President Donald Trump on resolving the Russian war against Ukraine. He was part of the delegation that accompanied President Zelenskyy to Washington on 18 August, shortly after Trump met Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Stubb has previously argued that Moscow is relying on familiar tactics at the negotiating table, pressing for unrealistic demands.

Stubb has also expressed hope that President Trump’s tolerance of Moscow will eventually wear thin

