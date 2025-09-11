Zelenskyy proposes partners launch joint production of interceptor drones

Against the backdrop of the Russian drone incursion into Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is proposing that partners launch projects for joint financing and production of interceptor drones.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in the field of interceptor drones.

Quote: "Ukraine is proposing that all European countries neighbouring us and Russia launch a joint programme for financing the production and development of interceptor drones… Thanks to our wartime production, we are leaders in this new technological field. This needs to be approached as quickly as possible so that bureaucracy does not interfere. We are open to this cooperation.

Our European friends and no one else in the world have enough missiles to shoot down every type of drone. A missile costing a million simply cannot be used to shoot down a drone worth tens of thousands of dollars."

Background:

On 11 September, Ukraine and the UK signed an agreement on the production of Ukrainian interceptor drones.

The UK Ministry of Defence earlier announced that the first joint project will be a new advanced air defence interceptor drone called Project OCTOPUS. It will be mass-produced in the UK, with plans to manufacture thousands of units per month.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also announced upcoming news regarding an agreement with the United States in the field of unmanned systems.

