All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

UK reveals plans to manufacture interceptor drones for Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 11 September 2025, 07:50
UK reveals plans to manufacture interceptor drones for Ukraine
Stock photo

The United Kingdom will manufacture and jointly develop state-of-the-art military equipment with Ukrainian defence companies under a new, ground-breaking technology-sharing agreement that will support UK jobs and bolster the national security of both the UK and Ukraine.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence press release, as cited by European Pravda

Details: The first joint project, to be unveiled on 11 September at the DSEI exhibition in London, will be a new advanced air defence interceptor drone called Project OCTOPUS. It will be mass-produced in the UK, with plans to scale up to thousands per month for delivery to Ukraine in support of its fight for freedom against Russia’s unlawful full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Interceptor drones are considerably cheaper than regular air defence missiles and are proving to be highly effective in countering the waves of one-way attack drones Russia continues to launch at Ukraine’s cities. They fly quickly to intercept incoming drones and missiles, destroying them before they reach their targets."

Details: Officials added that such drones will help Ukraine defend itself from air attacks like the recent Russian strike on Ukraine’s west during which Poland and NATO were forced to intercept Russian drones that had entered Polish airspace.

The new technology-sharing agreement was made possible by the growing industrial partnership between the UK and Ukraine, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer after his summer meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Last week, Defence Secretary John Healey visited Kyiv and signed an expansion of the partnership, enabling the sharing and joint development of intellectual property.

Quote from Starmer: "By harnessing the strength of our world-class defence industry, we are not only helping Ukraine defend itself against Putin’s barbaric attacks, but we are also creating British jobs, driving growth, and securing our own future. This is all delivering on our Plan for Change."

More details: The interceptor drone developed under Project OCTOPUS was originally designed in Ukraine with support from British scientists and engineers. It has already proven effective on the battlefield against Russian Shahed-type drones, while costing less than 10% of the price of the drones it is designed to intercept.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of DefenceUK
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's Defence Ministry and parliamentary committees want to remove provisions on stricter liability for soldiers from draft law
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to create database of Russian trophies and Soviet-era blueprints
No drastic downsizing of Ukraine's Armed Forces post-war, says Ukraine's defence minister
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: