Ukraine's General Staff: 195 combat clashes recorded over past day

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 September 2025, 08:20
Ukraine's General Staff: 195 combat clashes recorded over past day
Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 195 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield on 11 September, with the majority of fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front, where the Russian launched 60 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 September

Details: A total of 195 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, five combat clashes were recorded. The Russians conducted 14 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and fired 190 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 8 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, 13 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Ambarne and towards Odradne.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove and Holubivka and towards Kurylivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 21 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Shandryholove, Drobysheve and Kolodiazi and towards Yampil, Serednie and Stavky.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Dronivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 12 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Maiak, Sofiivka and Poltavka. 

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 60 Russian attacks near the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Mykolaivka, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Promin, Nykanorivka, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne and Filiia and towards Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 33 Russian assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Piddubne, Yalta, Sosnivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske and Poltavka and towards Novoivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive operations. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted an assault on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groups have been detected.

