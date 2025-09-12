All Sections
New UK foreign secretary makes first overseas visit to Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 12 September 2025, 10:20
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Yvette Cooper, UK’s new Foreign Secretary, has made her first official overseas visit in her new role to Ukraine.

Source: UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During her visit, Cooper is expected to emphasise the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine and make clear that defending Ukraine against Russian aggression is essential for the security of both the UK and Europe.

Advertisement:

Quote from Cooper: "I have chosen to visit Ukraine in my first few days as Foreign Secretary because Ukraine’s security is crucial to the UK’s security. I am clear that the UK’s support is unwavering and stronger than ever as we know the long-term security and stability threat that Russian aggression poses not just to Ukraine, but to the whole of Europe and to all of us here in the UK."

More details: Cooper will visit the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv, which sustained significant damage in recent Russian attacks.

The UK Foreign Office added: "She will also visit one of the residential buildings destroyed by Russia’s brutal attacks on Ukraine, meeting families and children to hear first-hand their traumatising experiences of living through Putin’s illegal invasion."

Background: Yvette Cooper’s first official call in her new role was with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. A week ago, Cooper was appointed Foreign Secretary, while David Lammy, who previously held the post, became Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

