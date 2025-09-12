All Sections
UK hits Russia's shadow fleet and defence supply chain with new sanctions

Friday, 12 September 2025, 11:36
UK hits Russia's shadow fleet and defence supply chain with new sanctions
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A new UK sanctions package hit Russia’s oil revenues and war machine on 12 September as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in Kyiv.

Source: a statement from the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The UK has introduced 100 new sanctions to reduce Putin’s sources of revenue and military supplies as the Foreign Secretary visits Kyiv. The measures come as reckless Russian air strikes violate NATO airspace in Poland and damage the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv."

Details: The new sanctions target the so-called shadow fleet, which transports Russian oil, and key suppliers of military components.

Quote: "The 100 sanctions further build economic pressure on Russia, targeting its military sector and illicit shadow fleet – as Putin continues to intensify his war, terrorising Ukrainians with missiles and drones, and killing innocent civilians."

Details: The sanctions list includes 70 additional vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, and 30 companies and individuals supporting the Kremlin’s war machine by providing key equipment such as electronics, chemicals and explosives used to produce missiles and weapon systems.

Among the sanctioned entities are companies that have been supplying critical electronics to Russian forces, including China-based Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade Co., Ltd. and its two Russian co-owners, and a Turkish company, Mastel Makina Import Export Ltd., and its CEO.

These electronic components are widely used in Russian weaponry, including Iskander and Kh-101 missiles and drones.

Background:

