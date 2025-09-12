Czech-Ukrainian MACE attack AI drone can operate in swarms and transmit data up to 100 km

Czech-Ukrainian company UAC has unveiled the MACE unmanned aerial attack system at the DSEI 2025 exhibition in London.

Details: The new drone measures 1.56 metres in length with a wingspan of 1.92 metres and a maximum take-off weight of 11.5 kg, including a 2.5-kg warhead. The warhead is of mixed type, combining the effects of shaped charge and fragmentation munitions.

Designed for reconnaissance, precision strikes and the destruction of vehicles and infrastructure, the MACE can also operate alongside other unmanned platforms – in other words, it is capable of swarm tactics.

The drone can remain airborne for up to 75 minutes and cruise at 20-25 m/s (72-90 km/h). It is built for a wide range of climatic conditions, operating between -30°C and +50°C and tolerating winds up to 20 m/s. The system is suitable for day-and-night missions.

The drone can reach a maximum altitude of 2,000 metres. It is catapulted into the air by a pneumatic launcher and uses an electric motor for propulsion. The system is catapult-launched and relies on an electric motor to sustain flight. Navigation and flight control are handled by an autopilot with fully automatic and navigation modes.

Targeting can be set after launch by entering coordinates, or refined in flight using a computer vision-based automatic targeting system. Operators can also pre-program strike coordinates.

The MACE incorporates electronic-warfare protections against GPS and GLONASS jamming and navigation spoofing. If such interference occurs, the system automatically switches to inertial navigation with error correction. Communications channels are protected with AES-128/256 encryption.

Telemetry and video transmission extend up to 35 km under line-of-sight conditions, and with Mesh technology, the range can be extended to about 100 km. The system supports two-way digital communication, enabling drones to exchange signals and facilitating cooperative reconnaissance or strike operations.

UAC is a subsidiary of DeViRo, a Ukrainian private company which has been developing and manufacturing military-grade drones since 2014. The MACE is described as an export version of Ukraine’s Bulava system.

Background: Industry sources say Ukrainian military developments are attracting interest on the international exhibition circuit. Oleksandr Dubyna, director of Military Armored Company HUB, said Ukrainian designs are inexpensive yet highly effective.

