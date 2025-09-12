All Sections
Russian strike destroys Goldi garment factory in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 13:18
Russian strike destroys Goldi garment factory in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF OLEKSANDR SOKOLOVSKYI.

On the night of 9-10 September, a Russian attack destroyed the Goldi garment factory in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Sokolovskyi, founder of the Textile-Contact group of companies, on Facebook

Details: On the night of 9-10 September, another civilian garment factory was hit by a Russian strike. It happened in the town of Volochysk in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. This is one of the production sites of the well-known GOLDI-LNOKOMBINAT clothing network, which sells exclusively Ukrainian-made products.

Goldi operates more than 40 shops across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Lutsk, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Kherson, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.

Quote: "Production is spread across several sites, but the Volochysk factory is one of the largest, and for decades it has produced only civilian clothing – hoodies, shirts, blouses, skirts and more".

Sokolovskyi added that, despite the obstacles, the founder, Oleh Chervoniuk, was determined to get the factory back up and running.

According to Chervoniuk, the Volochysk factory’s workforce numbered over 100, and he stressed that the true strength of any company came from its people rather than its equipment or premises. Nationwide, the company employs more than 1,200 people.

 
The demolished garment factory premises.
Photo: Facebook of Oleksandr Sokolovskyi.

Background:

  • Serhii Tiurin, head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, reported that three people were injured during the Russian attack on the night of 9-10 September. In addition to the garment factory, a petrol station, vehicles and surrounding residential buildings were also damaged.
  • On the night of 27-28 August, a Russian strike on Kyiv hit the Readeat bookshop-café, and the Honey café on Zhylianska Street was almost completely destroyed.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast
