Latest Russian nighttime attack: one killed, five injured, houses and cars damaged, garment factory destroyed – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

One person has been killed and five injured in a combined Russian strike on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Rudnytskyi, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration; Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Tiurin: "Three people have been injured in the Khmelnytskyi district as a result of the morning enemy attack. All are receiving medical assistance. In addition, the enemy has destroyed a garment factory, damaged a petrol station and vehicles, and smashed windows in nearby houses."

Details: Tiurin added that the appropriate services are working at the scene and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

Earlier, Bunechko reported that one person had been killed and one injured in Zhytomyr Oblast due to the Russian attack.

A woman injured in the Russian attack Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service later reported that at least five people had been injured in Zhytomyr Oblast: four in Zhytomyr and one in Berdychiv.

The Russians damaged residential houses in the residential area of Zhytomyr, while in Berdychiv a fire broke out in industrial buildings, and in a nearby district a blaze damaged a car and an outbuilding.

"A local resident suffered burns of varying degrees; rescue workers carried him to an ambulance. Sadly, he died in hospital," the service reported.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 people, including three children.

"Firefighting operations are still ongoing. Bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Rapid Response Unit have set up a point to provide aid to people," the SES concluded.

One person was injured in Vinnytsia Oblast after the Russians launched Shahed loitering munitions and cruise missiles on civilian industrial infrastructure and residential buildings.

Quote from Zabolotna: "Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. A total of 81 personnel and 24 appliances have been deployed. One person has been injured and taken to hospital – their condition is stable. Around 30 residential buildings have been damaged in the region. Windows were smashed and roofs and adjacent premises were damaged."

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

More details: Zabolotna noted that a total of 26 UAVs and 11 cruise missiles had been in Vinnytsia Oblast’s airspace.

Infrastructure facilities were also damaged in Cherkasy Oblast.

"Two Russian missiles and about ten UAVs have been shot down in the skies over Cherkasy Oblast," Taburets reported. "There were no casualties, and that is the most important thing. However, infrastructure facilities have been affected."

A blast wave partially destroyed a cowshed in the Zolotonosha district of Cherkasy Oblast, killing two cows and sparking a fire. Windows and roofs in five houses, as well as a car, were also damaged.

In the Zvenyhorod district, windows were blown out in five buildings (both residential and outbuildings) and a power transmission line was damaged. Repair work is ongoing.

"Several dozen enemy UAVs" had been detected over Volyn Oblast, Rudnytskyi reported.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

"A fire has broken out in a production facility as a result of one asset being shot down. All the appropriate services are working at the scenes where debris fell… There are no casualties," Rudnytskyi said.

One Russian drone was detected and downed in Chernivtsi Oblast. Zaparaniuk said that there were no casualties or damage.

Russian UAVs and missiles also reached Lviv Oblast. Kozytskyi noted that there were no casualties, and the region’s basic services are functioning as usual.

Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi clarified that "about 60 enemy Shaheds and more than 10 missiles had flown towards Lviv", and debris from downed targets had damaged warehouses.

The aftermath of the Russian attack in Lviv Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

"I thank our air defence forces for preventing a disaster. There are no casualties, no damage to housing. Debris hit a civilian warehouse on Aviatsiina Street. We are now assessing the damage," the mayor reported.

The aftermath of the Russian attack in Lviv Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

