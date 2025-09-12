All Sections
State Emergency Service and creators of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 collaborate on video about the basics of mine safety

Yevhenii DemkivskyiFriday, 12 September 2025, 13:33
State Emergency Service and creators of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 collaborate on video about the basics of mine safety
Stock Photo

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and GSC Game World studio have launched a joint project to promote mine safety rules using the universe of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Source: State Emergency Service

Details: In the video based on the game, the main character, Skif, demonstrates the basic rules:

  • Do not approach suspicious objects
  • Do not touch them
  • Return the same way you came
  • Call 101

According to the State Emergency Service, about 23% of Ukraine's territory remains dangerous due to mines and ammunition, and demining will take decades. Despite awareness of the risks, more than half of teenagers behave recklessly, especially boys aged 14-17, who tend to underestimate the danger.

To convey this important message in an understandable way, the State Emergency Service, together with GSC Game World, has integrated the topic of mine threats into a virtual world familiar to gamers. According to the developers, the project should help save lives by replacing dry lectures with an immersive experience.

