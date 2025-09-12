All Sections
Japan and New Zealand sanction Russia, Zelenskyy urges world to follow suit

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 16:30
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Japan imposed sanctions on 12 September targeting 47 Russian and 3 Belarusian companies and organisations, along with individuals such as government officials, their relatives, and members of the military.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service, citing the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The measures have been extended to the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, the Artek children’s camp, and the Movement of the First organisation.

Several military manufacturers have been targeted by the fresh sanctions, including the Ural Automotive Plant, the Imperial Tula Arms Plant (which produces armoured vehicles), the Arzamas Machine-Building Plant, and the Special Design Bureau of Transport Engineering, a manufacturer of defence equipment.

Quote: "Japan has joined the lowered price cap on Russian oil at the level of US$47.60. 

I also thank Japan for the sanctions against companies of the Russian military-industrial complex. Among them are a key producer of Iskander missiles, several shadow fleet operators, and suppliers for Russia’s military-industrial complex from China, Türkiye, and the UAE. Sanctions were imposed on individuals involved in the deportation of our children. 

… It is important that all other partners in the world who value life and want this war to end also exert pressure on everything that fuels Russia’s ability to continue the killings."

Update: Later, Zelenskyy reported that New Zealand is also joining in lowering the price cap on Russian crude oil from US$60 to US$47.60 per barrel. He stressed that it is crucial for this approach to work across all jurisdictions worldwide.

New Zealand has imposed sanctions against 19 legal entities and individuals and 19 vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet. The restrictions also apply to Russian military intelligence, specifically GRU Unit 29155, which is involved in cyber attacks against Ukraine.

This is New Zealand's 32nd package of sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

