China receives new shipments of gas from sanctioned plant

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 12 September 2025, 17:12
China receives new shipments of gas from sanctioned plant
Stock photo: Getty Images

China's Beihai LNG terminal has received the fourth tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project, which is under Western sanctions.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing Reuters

Details: Data from vessel trackers indicates that the LNG tanker Buran has docked at Tieshan port in China’s southern Guangxi region.

The first Arctic LNG-2 shipment since the plant’s launch at the end of 2023 was reported in late August 2025, carried by the LNG tanker Arctic Mulan, and followed in early September by Voskhod and Zarya.

Another shipment aboard the vessel Iris is expected to arrive in the coming days.

Arctic LNG-2 shipments are running into difficulties due to fears of secondary sanctions and a lack of tanker capacity.

Moscow envisioned Arctic LNG-2 as one of its flagship energy projects, capable of producing nearly 20 million tonnes of LNG each year.

Background: Earlier in September, Russia’s largest LNG producer, Novatek, confirmed the first delivery of LNG from the sanctioned Arctic LNG-2 project to China.

