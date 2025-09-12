All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russian offensive on Sumy completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 12 September 2025, 20:56
Sumy Oblast on the map. The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russia’s offensive on the city of Sumy has been completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces, although fighting continues in the border area, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting on 12 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi provided an update on the frontline situation and key directions. There are achievements in Sumy Oblast – as of today, we can confirm that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by our forces. 

Fighting continues along the Sumy Oblast border, but the Russian grouping there has lost its offensive capability due to sustained losses. 

We also continue actively countering Russian assault activity in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

Details: Zelenskyy also set specific tasks to step up work with Ukraine’s partners in order to ensure faster supplies and therefore more reliable protection for critical infrastructure.

Quote: "We analysed the balance between the impact and costs of our deep strikes. I thank every unit for their precision, particularly regarding Russian logistics and fuel infrastructure."

