Ukrainian forces repel nearly 50 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 13 September 2025, 08:16
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 50 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Multiple-launch rocket system firing. Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade

A total of 183 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian forces stopping 49 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, three combat clashes were recorded. The Russians conducted 13 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and fired 133 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 3 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, 23 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Ambarne and towards Slobozhanske, Odradne and Kutkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, eight Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the village of Holubivka and towards Kupiansk, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka and Kolodiazi and towards Novoselivka, Shandryholove and Stavky.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka and towards Yampil, Dronivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat clashes were recorded near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove and towards Ivanopillia, Pleschiivka, Stepanivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Maiak, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne and Novoukrainka and towards Myrnohrad, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Maliivka, Ternove, Novomykolaivka and Olhivske and towards Filiia, Ivanivka and Oleksandrohrad.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any assaults.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two assaults towards the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to advance towards Ukrainian defence positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Armed Forces
New military bases being built in Belarus, one may house Russian Oreshnik missiles – investigation
Ukraine's Defence Ministry and parliamentary committees want to remove provisions on stricter liability for soldiers from draft law
Zelenskyy: Almost 60% of weaponry used by our military is Ukrainian-made
