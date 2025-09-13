Aftermath of Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka on 13 September Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

On Saturday 13 September, Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region using artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing three people and injuring seven others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "On 13 September 2025, Kostiantynivka came under almost an hour of fire by Russian artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers. A residential area was hit, and three of our residents – 33, 76 and 78 years old – had been killed."

Advertisement:

Civilian killed during Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Four women aged between 42 and 59 and three men aged 27, 59 and 61 were injured at their homes. They sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and an open fracture. Doctors report their condition as moderate.

House destroyed by Russian shelling on Kostiantynivka Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Damage from the shelling included 14 houses and multi-storey buildings and a vehicle.

Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor’s Office has opened pre-trial investigations into criminal proceedings for war crimes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!