Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism

The Council of Europe has finalised a draft convention establishing an international commission to review claims from Ukraine.

Quote: "We have finalised the draft Council of Europe Convention for an International Claims Commission for Ukraine. It lays the groundwork for an international compensation mechanism. An important step forward for accountability – and for peace built on law, not force."

Background:

This week, reports from The Hague, Netherlands, indicated that the final round of talks had begun on a compensation mechanism for Ukraine that will provide payments to those affected by Russian aggression.

The Agreement on the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U) was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Markiian Kliuchkovskyi was appointed Executive Director of the Register, which is based in The Hague.

As of May 2025, over 27,500 applications had been submitted to various RD4U categories.

