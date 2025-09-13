Explosion on railway tracks in Russia kills National Guard officers, trains delayed

Two officers of Russia’s National Guard have been killed and another has been seriously injured in an explosion on railway tracks in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, which caused delays to several trains.

Source: Andrei Klichkov, Governor of Oryol Oblast; Aleksander Khinshtein, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Klichkov said that explosive devices were discovered during an inspection of railway tracks in Oryol Oblast. When one of them detonated, two people were killed and one injured.

Advertisement:

He added that long-distance train traffic was delayed on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section.

Moscow Railways reported that 10 trains were delayed due to operational measures on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section in Oryol Oblast. The departure of train No. 726 from Kursk to Moscow was also delayed.

Khinshtein stated that two officers of Russia’s National Guard were killed and another is in a serious condition following the detonation of an explosive device on the railway tracks in Oryol Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!