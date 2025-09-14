Six civilians killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

The aftermath of a Russian FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Six civilians were killed and 28 injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 13 September.

Source: heads of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk oblast military administrations

Details: A 60-year-old man was injured in an FPV drone strike in one of the villages of the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A minibus was damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes hit seven settlements over the past day.

One person was killed and five injured.

A 57-year-old man was killed and two men aged 71 and 74 were injured in the village of Borova. A 54-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old man were injured in the town of Kupiansk.

A 65-year-old woman who had been injured in Kupiansk on 8 September sought medical assistance.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and eight injured over the past day due to Russian aggression.

Russian forces damaged two apartment buildings and 38 houses, as well as outbuildings and cars.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russians killed four residents of Kostiantynivka on 13 September. Another 14 people in the oblast were injured over the course of the day.

