Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year

Estonia intends to continue providing military support to Ukraine – next year more than €100 million, or 0.25% of the country’s GDP, will be allocated for this purpose.

Source: Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pevkur was on a two-day visit to Ukraine, during which he assured his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal of the continuation of Estonia’s support.

"Estonia will continue to support Ukraine resolutely in the face of Russia’s aggressive war. Next year we will also adhere to the principle of allocating 0.25% of our GDP for assistance to Ukraine," the Estonian minister said.

Next year Estonia’s defence industry companies will play a leading role in providing support to Ukraine.

"In addition, we will continue training Ukrainians and supporting IT solutions in the field of Ukraine’s defence," Pevkur added.

He also met with soldiers who fought on the Ukrainian front, who shared their direct impressions from the battlefield and stressed the importance of support from Western partners.

Pevkur also held meetings with Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, and Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko to discuss recent developments in Ukraine and the security situation on NATO’s eastern flank.

Background:

In March, Ukraine submitted a list of desired military equipment worth €100 million, which Estonia will promptly purchase from its domestic defence industry.

Lithuania and Finland also announced plans to start producing anti-personnel mines next year for their own needs and for supplying Ukraine due to the threat posed by Russia.

