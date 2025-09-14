All Sections
Russians kill one and injure two in Kherson Oblast on 14 September

Olga KatsimonSunday, 14 September 2025, 19:07
Russians kill one and injure two in Kherson Oblast on 14 September
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

One civilian was killed and two were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 14 September.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A local man was killed instantly in the settlement of Bilozerka when he was fatally injured in a Russian attack. 

A 47-year-old resident of the village of Inhulets sought medical treatment for a blast injury and a leg wound sustained in an airstrike. He received medical care and was prescribed outpatient treatment.

A 59-year-old woman from Bilozerka was taken to hospital after being injured in a Russian drone strike. She sustained a blast injury, concussion and a brain contusion.

Kherson OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
