Russians kill one and injure two in Kherson Oblast on 14 September

One civilian was killed and two were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 14 September.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A local man was killed instantly in the settlement of Bilozerka when he was fatally injured in a Russian attack.

A 47-year-old resident of the village of Inhulets sought medical treatment for a blast injury and a leg wound sustained in an airstrike. He received medical care and was prescribed outpatient treatment.

A 59-year-old woman from Bilozerka was taken to hospital after being injured in a Russian drone strike. She sustained a blast injury, concussion and a brain contusion.

