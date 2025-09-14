All Sections
Czechia sends three helicopters to support Poland's defence

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 14 September 2025, 19:50
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A Czech special operations helicopter unit consisting of three Mi-171Sh helicopters will arrive in Poland on 14 September.

Source: Radio Prague International, Czechia's official international broadcasting station, citing Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Alongside the helicopters, up to 150 Czech troops will be deployed for a period of up to three months. Operations are expected to begin within a few days.

Černochová noted that the mission is part of a mandate approved by the Chamber of Deputies last year, which is valid until 2026. It allows for the reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank as part of the alliance’s enhanced forward presence.

She added that Czechia is not currently participating in NATO’s new Eastern Sentinel operation, but if it decides to join, a new mandate from both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate would be required.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

