Czechia sends three helicopters to support Poland's defence

A Czech special operations helicopter unit consisting of three Mi-171Sh helicopters will arrive in Poland on 14 September.

Source: Radio Prague International, Czechia's official international broadcasting station, citing Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Alongside the helicopters, up to 150 Czech troops will be deployed for a period of up to three months. Operations are expected to begin within a few days.

Černochová noted that the mission is part of a mandate approved by the Chamber of Deputies last year, which is valid until 2026. It allows for the reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank as part of the alliance’s enhanced forward presence.

She added that Czechia is not currently participating in NATO’s new Eastern Sentinel operation, but if it decides to join, a new mandate from both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate would be required.

Background:

On 12 September, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of the Eastern Sentry operation to strengthen the Alliance’s eastern flank following incidents involving Russian drones falling on Polish territory.

The latest data indicated that wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

On 14 September, Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a decree allowing foreign military forces to remain on Polish territory as part of Eastern Sentry.

