Wreckage of 17 Russian drones found in Poland

Polish authorities have found the wreckage of the 17th Russian drone from those that entered Poland on 10 September.

Details: The drone wreckage was found in the village of Przymiarki in Biłgoraj County, Lublin Voivodeship.

Other drones were discovered in the following locations:

Lublin Voivodeship: Czosnówka (Biała County), Cześniki (Zamość County), Wyryki (Włodawa County), Krzywowierzba-Kolonia (Parczew County), Wohyń (Radzyń County); Wielki Łan (Włodawa County), Zabłocze-Kolonia (Biała County), Wyhalew (Parczew County) and Bychawka Trzecia (Lublin County)

Łódź Voivodeship: Mniszków (Opoczno County)

Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship: Oleśno (Elbląg County)

Masovian Voivodeship: between Rabiany and Seweryn (Węgrów County) and in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą (Grójec County)

Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship: Czyżew in Busko County, Sobótka in Opatów County and Smyków in Kielce County.

Background:

During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times.

US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called claims that Ukraine had been behind the Russian drone incursions into his country "manipulation and disinformation".

