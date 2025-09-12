All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Wreckage of 17 Russian drones found in Poland

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 12 September 2025, 08:46
Wreckage of 17 Russian drones found in Poland
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish authorities have found the wreckage of the 17th Russian drone from those that entered Poland on 10 September.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The drone wreckage was found in the village of Przymiarki in Biłgoraj County, Lublin Voivodeship.

Advertisement:

Other drones were discovered in the following locations:

  • Lublin Voivodeship: Czosnówka (Biała County), Cześniki (Zamość County), Wyryki (Włodawa County), Krzywowierzba-Kolonia (Parczew County), Wohyń (Radzyń County); Wielki Łan (Włodawa County), Zabłocze-Kolonia (Biała County), Wyhalew (Parczew County) and Bychawka Trzecia (Lublin County)
  • Łódź Voivodeship: Mniszków (Opoczno County)
  • Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship: Oleśno (Elbląg County)
  • Masovian Voivodeship: between Rabiany and Seweryn (Węgrów County) and in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą (Grójec County)
  • Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship: Czyżew in Busko County, Sobótka in Opatów County and Smyków in Kielce County.

Background: 

  • During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times.
  • US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called claims that Ukraine had been behind the Russian drone incursions into his country "manipulation and disinformation".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRussiadrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Poland
Poland closes border with Belarus
Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"
Poland will work with Ukraine on finding most effective defence against Russian drones – Polish PM
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: