Wreckage of 17 Russian drones found in Poland
Friday, 12 September 2025, 08:46
Polish authorities have found the wreckage of the 17th Russian drone from those that entered Poland on 10 September.
Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The drone wreckage was found in the village of Przymiarki in Biłgoraj County, Lublin Voivodeship.
Other drones were discovered in the following locations:
- Lublin Voivodeship: Czosnówka (Biała County), Cześniki (Zamość County), Wyryki (Włodawa County), Krzywowierzba-Kolonia (Parczew County), Wohyń (Radzyń County); Wielki Łan (Włodawa County), Zabłocze-Kolonia (Biała County), Wyhalew (Parczew County) and Bychawka Trzecia (Lublin County)
- Łódź Voivodeship: Mniszków (Opoczno County)
- Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship: Oleśno (Elbląg County)
- Masovian Voivodeship: between Rabiany and Seweryn (Węgrów County) and in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą (Grójec County)
- Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship: Czyżew in Busko County, Sobótka in Opatów County and Smyków in Kielce County.
Background:
- During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times.
- US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called claims that Ukraine had been behind the Russian drone incursions into his country "manipulation and disinformation".
