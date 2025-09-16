Battlefield sees 208 combat clashes over past day - Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 208 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with 54 taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 September

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, seven combat clashes were recorded. The Russians conducted 1 missile strike and 5 airstrikes, using 2 missiles and dropping 14 guided bombs, and fired 155 times, including 6 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, 20 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, Odradne and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, 11 Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka and Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks, trying to advance towards the settlements of Serednie and Stavky and near Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian assaults. Russian units tried to advance near the settlements of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes were recorded near the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Mykolaivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka and Katerynivka and towards Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 54 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne and Dachne and towards Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 Russian attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Ternove and Novoivanivka and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Sichneve, Olhivske and Poltavka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two attacks near the village of Kamianske and towards Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks.

