75% of Ukrainians reject Russian "peace plan"

A survey has shown that 75% of Ukrainians consider the Russian-proposed "peace plan" to end the war completely unacceptable, while 74% would support a European peace plan. Only 17% of Ukrainians can accept the Russian version of peace.

Source: a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted from 2 to 14 September

Details: Sociologists presented the main provisions of Russia’s proposed "peace plan": the US and Europe lift all sanctions against Russia; the Russian language receives official status; Ukraine significantly reduces its armed force and arms; Ukraine renounces NATO membership forever, and the West can no longer supply weapons to Ukraine; Russia has the right to define security guarantees for Ukraine and is among Ukraine’s security guarantors; Ukraine withdraws troops from parts of Donetsk Oblast it currently controls, including Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and other cities; Ukraine officially recognises Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as parts of Russia and permanently renounces them; Russia retains control over the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Advertisement:

The survey wording was as follows:

"There are different options for ending the war. Now I will read you one option, and you tell me how you would react to it. Use the scale 'I easily agree to this option', 'this will be a difficult option, but generally acceptable' or 'this option is completely unacceptable'."

Infographic: KIIS

At the same time, 74% of Ukrainians (mostly without enthusiasm) are willing to support the European and Ukrainian plan. Only 15% categorically reject it.

Regionally, 61-80% of respondents in all oblasts reject Russia’s plan. Meanwhile, in every oblast, 72-77% are ready to support the European and Ukrainian plan.

If the Russian "peace plan" were to become a reality, 65% of Ukrainians would consider it a failure for Ukraine. Only 7% would consider it a partial or complete success, and another 19% would see it as a 50/50 mix of success and failure.

In the case of the European and Ukrainian plan, 30% would consider it a partial or complete success, and another 44% would see it as a 50/50 success for Ukraine. Only 18% would consider it a failure for Ukraine.

For reference: The survey was conducted from 2 to 14 September. Using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers, 1,023 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed. At the time of the survey, all respondents were living in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government. Residents of temporarily uncontrolled territories were not included in the sample (although some respondents were internally displaced persons who had relocated from occupied territories), and citizens who had left the country after 24 February 2022 were also not surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for a sample of 1,023 respondents (with a 0.95 probability and сonsidering a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1%.

Sociologists emphasise that under wartime conditions, in addition to the formal margin of error, there is a certain systematic bias. However, they consider that the results still retain high representativeness and allow public attitudes to be analysed fairly reliably.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!