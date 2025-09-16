Russia strikes hypermarket warehouses near Kyiv, causing major damage – photos

Russian forces have attacked the logistics centre belonging to the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket chain in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Epicentr press service; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hypermarket chain’s press service reported that the strike resulted in a large-scale fire, which firefighters are currently attempting to contain.

"Fortunately, there have been no fatalities or casualties. But the company has once again suffered significant losses," the statement read.

The company emphasised that since the start of the full-scale war, dozens of its facilities have been destroyed across different oblasts of Ukraine. Independent expert assessments indicate total damages to the Epicentr Group caused by the war have already exceeded US$1 billion.

Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, also confirmed the strike on the logistics centre.

"There was a fire in the warehouse facilities on the premises of the logistics centre. Firefighters are already at the scene," he said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack was recorded in the Fastiv district.

Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On the night of 15-16 September, a fire broke out at a shopping centre car park in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Russian forces struck the location twice, with the second strike hitting while firefighters were already extinguishing the fire.

