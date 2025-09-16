All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones hit Kyiv Oblast car park twice, with second strike landing as firefighters battled blaze – photos, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 September 2025, 07:12
Russian drones hit Kyiv Oblast car park twice, with second strike landing as firefighters battled blaze – photos, video
Burnt vehicle. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked a car park in Kyiv Oblast twice, with the second strike occurring during the firefighting efforts.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "A fire broke out on the territory of a shopping centre car park due to an enemy drone attack on the night of 15-16 September. While the fire was being extinguished, the aggressor struck the scene again."

Advertisement:
 
Damaged fire appliance
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Two fire and rescue vehicles were damaged in the second attack.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The fire has been extinguished. Thirteen firefighters and three fire appliances were involved in the response," the State Emergency Service concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Details emerge about horses killed in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast causes power outages
Russians damage businesses in Mykolaiv and Kyiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: