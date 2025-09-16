Russian drones hit Kyiv Oblast car park twice, with second strike landing as firefighters battled blaze – photos, video

Russian forces have attacked a car park in Kyiv Oblast twice, with the second strike occurring during the firefighting efforts.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A fire broke out on the territory of a shopping centre car park due to an enemy drone attack on the night of 15-16 September. While the fire was being extinguished, the aggressor struck the scene again."

Damaged fire appliance Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Two fire and rescue vehicles were damaged in the second attack.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The fire has been extinguished. Thirteen firefighters and three fire appliances were involved in the response," the State Emergency Service concluded.

