Ukrainian company Swarmer secures US$15m to develop AI-powered swarm drones

Ukrainian company Swarmer has secured US$15 million to develop AI-powered swarm drones.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation

Quote: "Swarmer, which develops artificial intelligence solutions for drone autonomy, has secured US$15 million from US investors – Broadband Capital Investments, R-G.AI, D3 Ventures, Green Flag Ventures, Radius Capital and Network VC. This is the largest investment in a Ukrainian defence technology company since the beginning of the war."

Details: Fedorov noted that Swarmer’s technologies have proved effective on the battlefield and that the Western investments will enable the company to provide swarm capabilities to every drone. This will allow for the deployment of large numbers of drones and robots regardless of the number of trained operators.

Background: It was earlier reported that US company Auterion will supply Ukraine with 33,000 of its AI strike kits for combat drones. These systems will also enable swarm capabilities on any drone.

