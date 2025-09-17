Several trains diverted after Russian attack

Several trains will run on altered routes on Tuesday 17 September following a Russian attack on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure.

Source: state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "While some services continue to be delayed, railway staff are doing everything possible to reduce waiting times, including adjusting routes so that return journeys depart as close to schedule as possible."

Details: Eight trains are affected by the route changes.

Background: Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi has reported delays on the Dnipro route due to a Russian attack and the resulting power outages. Ukrzaliznytsia reported this morning that some services are being diverted and that 20 reserve diesel locomotives are already in use.

