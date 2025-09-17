Russians conducted "complex attack on railway"

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), has reported train delays on the Dnipro route due to a Russian attack and the resulting power outages.

Source: Pertsovskyi on Facebook; Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote from Pertsovskyi: "Another night and another complex attack on the railway."

Details: Pertsovskyi stated that train services on the Dnipro route will be delayed due to the power outage.

Specifically:

No. 86/72 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia – Pavlohrad

No. 85/71 Zaporizhzhia – Pavlohrad – Lviv

No. 75 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih

No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro

He added that other trains may also be affected.

Quote from Pertsovskyi: "Reserve diesel locomotives are on standby and locomotive crews are being dispatched to help minimise delays."

Updated: Ukrzaliznytsia reported in the morning that some services are running on altered routes and that 20 reserve diesel locomotives are already in use.

Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "Several trains have been stopped by our dispatchers at a safe distance from the affected zone."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia also announced that commuter rail will experience delays and temporary route restrictions. The following services will be cancelled in the morning:

No. 6501/6592 Znamianka – Taras Shevchenko – Cherkasy

No. 6503 Znamianka – Myronivka

No. 6331 Znamianka – Pomichna

No. 6332 Kolosivka – Znamianka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station

No. 6036 Pomichna – Znamianka shortened to Sakharna station

Background: Pertsovskyi stated that Russia is trying to destroy key junction stations of Ukrzaliznytsia by launching its large-scale attacks on railway infrastructure.

