Russians conducted "complex attack on railway"
Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), has reported train delays on the Dnipro route due to a Russian attack and the resulting power outages.
Source: Pertsovskyi on Facebook; Ukrzaliznytsia
Quote from Pertsovskyi: "Another night and another complex attack on the railway."
Details: Pertsovskyi stated that train services on the Dnipro route will be delayed due to the power outage.
Specifically:
- No. 86/72 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia – Pavlohrad
- No. 85/71 Zaporizhzhia – Pavlohrad – Lviv
- No. 75 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih
- No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro
He added that other trains may also be affected.
Quote from Pertsovskyi: "Reserve diesel locomotives are on standby and locomotive crews are being dispatched to help minimise delays."
Updated: Ukrzaliznytsia reported in the morning that some services are running on altered routes and that 20 reserve diesel locomotives are already in use.
Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "Several trains have been stopped by our dispatchers at a safe distance from the affected zone."
Details: Ukrzaliznytsia also announced that commuter rail will experience delays and temporary route restrictions. The following services will be cancelled in the morning:
- No. 6501/6592 Znamianka – Taras Shevchenko – Cherkasy
- No. 6503 Znamianka – Myronivka
- No. 6331 Znamianka – Pomichna
- No. 6332 Kolosivka – Znamianka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station
- No. 6036 Pomichna – Znamianka shortened to Sakharna station
Background: Pertsovskyi stated that Russia is trying to destroy key junction stations of Ukrzaliznytsia by launching its large-scale attacks on railway infrastructure.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!