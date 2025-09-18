Russians drop FAB-250 bomb on Kostiantynivka: five killed – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast police

Russian forces dropped a FAB-250 bomb on a residential area in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 18 September, killing five people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast police on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote from Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "On 18 September 2025 at 09:55, Russian forces carried out another airstrike on Kostiantynivka. The enemy used a FAB-250 bomb equipped with a UMPK kit against civilians. Residential buildings came under attack." [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast police

Details: Five residents aged between 62 and 74 were killed. Three men and two women were outside when the bomb struck.

Four facades of apartment buildings were damaged in the strike.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under criminal proceedings for a war crime (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

