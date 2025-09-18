All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop FAB-250 bomb on Kostiantynivka: five killed – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 September 2025, 15:33
Russians drop FAB-250 bomb on Kostiantynivka: five killed – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast police

Russian forces dropped a FAB-250 bomb on a residential area in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 18 September, killing five people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast police on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Quote from Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "On 18 September 2025 at 09:55, Russian forces carried out another airstrike on Kostiantynivka. The enemy used a FAB-250 bomb equipped with a UMPK kit against civilians. Residential buildings came under attack." [A UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast police

Details: Five residents aged between 62 and 74 were killed. Three men and two women were outside when the bomb struck.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast police

Four facades of apartment buildings were damaged in the strike.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under criminal proceedings for a war crime (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians infiltrate Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, fighting is ongoing in village – DeepState
Number of casualties in Russian attack on Kramatorsk rises to 15
Ukrainian defence forces liberate Pankivka in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: