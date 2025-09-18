European Commission to present 19th sanctions package against Russia on 19 September 

The European Commission plans to present a new, 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday 19 September.

Source: two diplomats from influential EU member states in Brussels, speaking to European Pravda on condition of anonymity

Details: The 19th EU sanctions package against Russia may be submitted to the Council of the EU for approval as early as 19 September.

"As far as I know, the 19th package will be handed over by the Commission to the Council of the EU tomorrow, on Friday," one of the diplomats told European Pravda.

Another added that it was not yet clear whether the sanctions package would be publicly presented first, or whether EU member states would initially discuss the Commission’s proposal.

Answering journalists’ questions in Brussels on 18 September, Commission spokespeople refused to announce a specific date for the new sanctions package but confirmed that it would be presented soon.

"We expect to present the 19th sanctions package soon," said Olof Gill, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission.

He did not provide further details about the contents of the new package.

Background:

Earlier, European Pravda sources reported that the presentation of the 19th EU sanctions package against Russia had been postponed. According to the sources, the work could be completed by the end of the week.

Bloomberg reported that the EU delayed the official presentation of the 19th sanctions package against Russia after US President Donald Trump demanded tougher measures from Europe as a condition for imposing US sanctions.

