EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg

The European Union has postponed the presentation of its 19th package of sanctions against Russia following demands from US President Donald Trump to impose stricter restrictions.

Source: Bloomberg, citing a European diplomat, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission was expected to present the new sanctions package at a meeting of EU diplomats on Wednesday 17 September.

However, on Friday, the United States began pressuring its G7 allies to introduce 100% tariffs on Russian oil purchased by China and India, as well as to take additional steps to force Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine.

According to the source, the G7 is currently working on a new sanctions package and aims to finalise the text within the next two weeks.

So far, Trump has refrained from imposing direct sanctions against Russia, despite repeatedly missing deadlines he had set himself and despite Putin’s continued refusal to negotiate an end to the war.

Background:

Earlier, sources told European Pravda that the presentation of the 19th EU sanctions package against Russia had been postponed. According to the sources, the work might be completed by the end of the week.

Trump said he was ready to impose serious sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO countries did the same and stopped purchasing Russian oil.

The US proposal shifts responsibility onto Europe. Tariffs on India and China would be difficult for the EU, as many countries, including Germany, rely on these export markets.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the White House to take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop the Kremlin leader and end the war.

