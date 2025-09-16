All Sections
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 16 September 2025, 11:56
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has postponed the presentation of its 19th package of sanctions against Russia following demands from US President Donald Trump to impose stricter restrictions.

Source: Bloomberg, citing a European diplomat, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission was expected to present the new sanctions package at a meeting of EU diplomats on Wednesday 17 September.

However, on Friday, the United States began pressuring its G7 allies to introduce 100% tariffs on Russian oil purchased by China and India, as well as to take additional steps to force Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine.

According to the source, the G7 is currently working on a new sanctions package and aims to finalise the text within the next two weeks.

So far, Trump has refrained from imposing direct sanctions against Russia, despite repeatedly missing deadlines he had set himself and despite Putin’s continued refusal to negotiate an end to the war.

Background:

